Several people were reportedly injured after two school buses in New Jersey crashed Friday morning.

The buses collided just before 10 a.m. on Route 17 in Mahwah, according to reports.

At least 15 people were reportedly injured and hospitalized, according to Fox 5 New York.

Chopper video from Fox 5 New York showed officers and paramedics at the scene after the crash treating students. It's unclear what caused the crash.