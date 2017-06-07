New York man claims he was struck by lightning while sitting in office

A New York man said he's "happy to be alive" after he was struck by lightning while he was sitting in his office on Monday, according to a local report.

Nick Gemayel, the owner of an auto repair shop in Rochester, was sitting in his garage office when a thunderstorm rolled through the area, manager Ryan Davis recounted to WHEC.

"It was just a big bold flash, boom, and then I turned around and went the other way. I didn't want to get any closer," said Davis, who standing outside of the business at the time. Other witnesses also told the news station the lightning hit the sidewalk and traveled inside the building.

Gemayel told the news station that the lightning "wreaked havoc" on the garage and sent the loudest "pop" and "crackle" he'd ever heard.

He said he first realized he was struck by lightning about 30 minutes later, when his muscles began "contracting and tensing" and his mind was "foggy." Doctors later diagnosed him with Rhabdomyolysis, when muscle tissues begin breaking down due to electrical shock, WHEC reported.

Gemayel was released from the hospital on Tuesday and urged to get some rest. After the incident, he joked that he should try his luck with the lottery.