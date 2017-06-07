Indiana woman's good deed for Cubs fan goes viral

A Good Samaritan’s small act of kindness was caught on camera, and has since gone viral in a big way.

Ryan Hamilton was on a nearby rooftop when he witnessed the kind deed: a woman helping a blind man catch a cab, after he had been patiently waiting for one after a Chicago Cubs game.

Hamilton took pictures of the act and posted the pictures to Facebook to “give the girl a shout out.”

“I’m like, ‘oh my gosh this is really cool, I’ve never seen something like this,” Hamilton told FOX 59. “There’s so much negative stuff going on in the world and this was the opposite of that.”

Since being posted on Saturday, Hamilton’s pictures have since been shared and liked thousands of times.

The woman in the photos is 26-year-old Casey Spelman, who was exploring the Wrigleyville area for the first time this past weekend. She noticed the blind man trying to get a cab and decided to help him.

“I just said ‘hi are you trying to get a cab’ and he said ‘yes’,” Spelman told FOX 59. “And I said ‘would you like some help’ and he said ‘that’d be great.’”

Hamilton, who posted the pictures, and Spelman, who performed the kind deed, have never met – but just happened to be in the same place, at the same time.

Spelman said she didn’t get the name of the Cubs fan who she helped, but all that mattered to her was that he was able to get a ride home.

“He said give me a hug and I gave him a hug, and he said ‘God Bless you and have a great night,’ and I said thank you, you too,” said Spelman.