Ballet dancer becomes NYC subway hero

Not all heroes wear tights—but New York City man Gray Davis does, in his job as a dancer with the American Ballet Theater.

Davis, 31, sprang into action after a homeless man was pushed onto subway tracks on Saturday night, jumping onto the tracks and lifting the unconscious 58-year-old man to safety before swinging himself back up, the AP reports.

Police say a 23-year-old woman who fled the scene on foot was arrested in connection with the assault at the 72nd Street Broadway-Seventh Avenue station.

Davis, who was not dancing that night due to a herniated disk injury, was on his way home with wife and fellow dancer Cassandra Trenary after her performance in The Golden Cockerel.

TRACTORS ROLL THROUGH TOWN TO HELP VETERANS STRUGGLING WITH PTSD

When the man was pushed onto the tracks after an argument, "at first I waited for somebody else to jump down there," Davis tells the New York Times. "People were screaming to get help. But nobody jumped down. So I jumped down."

Click for more from Newser.