Wisconsin water tower says 'sex' after incomplete paint job

An incomplete word on a water tower in Wisconsin took some passersby by surprise on Wednesday.

Workers were painting the town’s name, Sussex, on a water tower when they stopped mid-job to let it dry. The result? The word “sex” emblazoned on the structure.

The workers, who were forced to stop once they experienced issues, will finish the paint job on Thursday, according to WTMJ-TV.

TEXAS MAN CATCHES ‘MONSTER’ FROG, PHOTO GOES VIRAL



One driver, Jessica Bruss, said she “almost ran off the road” when her 8-year-old son pointed out the word as they drove past the tower.

“While I think it’s funny for adults, people should remember that kids are seeing it,” Bruss said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

