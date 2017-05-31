Oklahoma City teen hits suspect in genitals to block sexual attack, police say

A teenaged girl struck a male suspect in his private parts on Monday to block an alleged sexual attack, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Authorities say Andres Rivera, 20, allegedly sexually assaulted her. The victim struck Rivera in his genitals "like her brothers showed her how to do" and was able to get away, the Oklahoma City police report said.

Police said the girl’s parents notified authorities that a man sexually assaulted their daughter, 16, while she was at a friend’s house, according to Fox 25.

The victim was reportedly staying at a friend’s house in Oklahoma City when a few men came by and had a party at the residence. The victim and her friend went to bed soon after.

The victim’s friend left the next morning to make a stop at the store, leaving the teen alone at the house.

Sometime later, the girl reportedly awoke to Rivera in the middle of committing the assault, police said. Rivera was arrested on a complaint of rape by instrumentation.

