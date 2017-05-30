Texas police officers, firefighters rally to save child's birthday

A Texas mother is hailing her town’s police and fire departments for saving her son’s birthday.

Jennifer Day and her husband baked cakes and bought pizza for their son Graham’s eighth birthday party Sunday in Hurst, but no one who was invited showed up to celebrate, The Dallas Morning News reported.

"This always happens," Day said her son told her in a “broken voice.” She added that two years ago, the same thing happened to Graham.

The mom then went on a neighborhood website and posted a plea for people to attend the party, but still – no responses.

Day and her husband drove to the Hurst Police Department headquarters and asked whether any officers – who her son has always aspired to be – would come visit.

The station’s entire shift then showed up at her home along with several firefighters, lining the street with patrol cars and firetrucks, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The group went inside to eat cake and sing “Happy Birthday” to Graham. Several families who eventually saw the message posted online also showed up with their children to celebrate.

"There's no way I can repay what they did for his little broken heart," Day told the newspaper.

