Mississippi shooting spree suspect released from hospital, awaiting court appearance

The man accused of killing eight people including a deputy sheriff during a shooting spree in a rural Mississippi town is out of a hospital and awaiting his first court appearance, officials confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday.

Willie Corey Godbolt was treated for a gunshot wound at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 60 miles north of where he allegedly gunned down eight people, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

MBI communication director Warren Strain released a statement stating Godbolt either knew or was related to each of his victims.

Godbolt was accused of gunning down eight people in three different locations. The shooting rampage allegedly started after a domestic dispute between Godbolt’s estranged wife and her family surrounding the custody of his children. Shortly after he was arrested, Godbolt spoke to a reporter from the Clarion-Ledger and appeared to confess to the alleged crimes.

Fifty-five year-old Barbara Mitchell, 53-year-old Brenda May, 35-year-old Tocarra May, and Lincoln County deputy sheriff William Durr were killed at a home on Lee Road in Bogue Chitto. According to authorities, Durr responded to a domestic call at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

An 11-year boy and 17-year-old Jordan Blackwell were shot and killed at a home on Coopertown Road in Brookhaven. Police also say the bodies of 45-year-old Ferral Burage and 46-year-old Shelia Burage were discovered at a home on East Lincoln Road.

Caleb Edwards was at the home on Coopertown Road and told The Associated Press how his cousin Jordan saved his life. “I thought I was going to die,” Edwards said. Caleb described how he felt the impact of his cousin Jordan being shot while he protected him from the gunfire, and told WJTV he played dead so the shooter wouldn't notice him.

His 11-year-old brother Austin also was shot and killed.

No date has been set for Godbolt’s initial court appearance and he's currently being held at an undisclosed detention facility, according to MBI. Godbolt will be charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first-degree murder, officials have said.

