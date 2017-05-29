Dallas officer hospitalized after crash sends squad car into creek

A Dallas police officer was taken to a hospital after their squad car was involved in a wreck and sent over a bridge into the creek below.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Westmoreland and Kiest Road in West Oak Cliff Monday around 3 p.m.

Police say the officer was on his way to a theft-in-progress call and was heading south on Westmoreland when he was hit by a Chevy truck, launching his squad car into the air and into the creek.

One witness says the truck ran a stop sign.

Police say the suspect, or suspects, ran away from the scene and are currently looking for them. They believe the truck is possibly stolen.

