Kendarrious Chester manhunt: Police continue manhunt after shooting suspect not in apartment

A massive manhunt continued Saturday as the suspect who is accused of shooting and wounding two Georgia police officers was not barricaded in an apartment that was surrounded by authorities.

Kendarrious Chester is accused of shooting two College Park police officers at a Red Snapper. Authorities believed Chester was holed up in an apartment in Clayton County, but as SWAT team members made their way into the building, they did not find anyone, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Two College Park officers were wounded in the shooting, but were expected to recover, 11 Alive reported. One police officer was shot twice, once in the abdomen and once in his ballistic vest, while the second officer’s radio was struck by a bullet.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert to find Chester, who they believe was involved in the shooting.

Chester was described as a light-skin black male with dreads and was wearing a dirty white shirt and black shorts with white stars. He is approximately 5-feet 10 inches and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police said they were originally pursuing Chester for an alleged domestic violence incident and stearling his girlfriend’s car.