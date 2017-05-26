Bunny Ranch crash: Masked man slams tractor trailer into brothel

A masked man crashed his tractor trailer into the Bunny Ranch brothel in Nevada on Thursday.

Brian Brandt, 40, from Reno, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, destruction of property and possession of stolen property.

Owner Dennis Hof described the “terror” scene on brothel’s website. “A disgruntled former trucking company employee wearing full body armor backed a stolen 18-wheeler truck into the front entrance of the Bunny Ranch brothel in an apparent sadistic attempt to gain notoriety. Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of this maniacal terror attack the perpetrator was apprehended by police.”

Hof says there were about 45 people in the building at the time of the early-morning crash, but no injuries were reported. Pictures of the scene posted on Hof's website showed heavy damage to the front of the building.

Brandt was arrested on the scene and is currently being held at the Lynn County Detention Facility. The Reno Gazette Journal reports that Brandt was arrested on May 17th and charged with battery and conspiracy to destroy property as well and was released.

Damage sustained to the brothel is nearing $400,000, but the establishment will remain open for business says Hof.

Fox News talked to Hof about the experience. “After 61 years, we’ve been through it all, but we haven’t seen something like this.” Asked if he got a description of the suspect, Hof says he saw his ID. “I was on the property and the police called me said someone backed a semi into the building with full body armor and mask. He looked all prepared to take care of business. They were just putting him into the car as I saw him. That looks like a terrorist to me.”

Hof also noted what could potentially be the motive of Brandt, the suspect. “No one gives a damn if you run it in to a 7-11 or Dairy Queen, but when you run it into the bunny ranch it’s a worldwide story.”

Misty Matrix, an employee of the ranch said she heard a loud bang and people were running everywhere. “It was crazy. It was so scary.”



