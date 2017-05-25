Georgia sheriff taking self-imposed suspension

DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann said he will take a self-imposed suspension starting this weekend.

In a memo to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Mann said he is disciplining himself for one week due to "conduct unbecoming."

Mann was arrested earlier this month and is accused of exposing himself at Piedmont Park, then allegedly running from an Atlanta police officer.

Mann said he will donate one week of pay to charity. His suspension starts this Sunday.

