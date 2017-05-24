Pelican Bay State Prison riot: 5 inmates shot, 8 guards hospitalized in melee

A total of eight California prison guards and seven inmates were taken to hospitals after a fight between two inmates Wednesday quickly raged out of control into a riot that took live ammunition to stop, officials said.

Correctional officers fired 19 bullets from semi-automatic rifles and three hard foam rounds to break up the melee at Pelican Bay State Prison, located in Crescent City near the Oregon border, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a news release.

Five of the seven injured inmates suffered gunshot wounds, according to prison officials, who did not immediately disclose their conditions.

Six of the eight injured guards were treated and released. Two however remain hospitalized with what officials called "significant" injuries, but were expected to be released soon.

Officials said the melee began when two inmates refused to break up a fistfight at the high-security prison around 10:25 a.m. in a maximum-security general population yard.

Large groups of prisoners then ran toward the fight and attacked the guards. Responding staff used chemical agents and batons to subdue the inmates, but they refused to stop fighting, according to state officials.

Prison officials said two inmate-made weapons were recovered, but it does not appear at this time they were used in the attack.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation sent a Deadly Force Investigations Team to the prison to conduct the criminal and administrative investigation into the incident.

Pelican Bay State Prison located in Del Norte County, is made up of two maximum-security facilities, two security housing unit facilities, a minimum-support facility and a short-term restricted housing unit, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The prison opened in 1989, currently houses approximately 2,000 inmates and employs approximately 1,300 people.