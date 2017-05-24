Florida police use Facetime to nab cellphone thief

A Florida sheriff's deputy caught a suspected cellphone thief last month by calling the stolen device using Facetime, Okaloosa County Theriff's office announced Monday.

Chandler Ridge Carlyle, 18, took the cellphone when the owner let him use it at a party to make a call, police said. Carlyle then allegedly walked out with the phone, which costs about $600.

The deputy sent a text to the stolen phone, but didn't receive a response. He decided to call back, this time on Facetime. Carlyle answered, and the quick-thinking deputy snapped a screenshot of the image -- Carlyle's face -- before it went away.

The cellphone's owner verified the photo showed Carlyle. Police caught up with Carlyle on Sunday and checked his driver's license to make sure Carlyle was the one in the screenshot.

Carlyle was arrested and charged with grand theft.