San Francisco shoppers stop apparent kidnapping attempt in broad daylight

San Francisco shoppers who witnessed an alleged kidnapping attempt were able to stop the suspect from getting away with the child.

Good Samaritans at the Ferry Building Marketplace along the waterfront watched as a woman tried to grab a young boy from his mother Monday morning, investigators said.

The boy’s mother struggled with the woman until she was tackled by witnesses when she tried to run from the area, San Francisco police Capt. Jack Hart told Fox 2.

Witnesses said two employees from a nearby store jumped to help, and pinned the suspect, a reported homeless woman, on the floor until police arrived on the scene.

“The person held the suspect down and said, ‘You’re under citizen’s arrest,” witness Tonya Davis said. “The suspect kept saying that was his or her son, said it’s my kid and they’re like no.”

Police arrested the suspect, whose identity is pending verification. It was not immediately known what charges will be filed against her.

The incident draws attention to the city’s mental health and homeless issues, something Mayor Ed Lee said he plans to focus on as part of his upcoming budget.

“You don’t want to think the worst of anyone you know, but when someone has mental problems and that could happen,” said Davis. “That’s the potential… that’s not something we want, a child to be hurt because of that.”

