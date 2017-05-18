Several people injured after falling off ferris wheel in Washington

Several people were injured after falling off a ride at a fair in Washington late Thursday, officials said.

The Port Townsend Fire Dept. told Q13 FOX several people fell off the ride at Memorial Field in Port Townsend, located about 55 miles northwest of Seattle.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on the ferris wheel at the Rhododendron Festival, KOMO-TV reported.

Fire officials told KOMO the injured patients are being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.