VIDEO: Florida hit-and-run driver sends teen flying

Dramatic security camera footage from a home in Florida captured the moment a local teenager was thrown from his bike after being slammed by a car.

The home surveillance footage shows 14-year-old Johnny Walsh Jr. riding his bicycle on a sidewalk in a residential area. Suddenly, a speeding SUV hit a parked car and a mailbox before swerving across the sidewalk and hitting the teen, whose flew across the the street. The vehicle hit another mailbox before fleeing the scene.

The SUV, which Florida Highway Patrol troopers say was reported stolen, was speeding through the neighborhood when it went through a stop sign, made a left turn and lost control.

Walsh, who miraculously sustained no injuries in the crash, said he didn’t know what was happening until he saw a car tire in front of him.

“I had my eyes closed and I opened them and then I seen the tire right in front of me,” Walsh told FOX 13. “I thanked the Lord when I got up.”

The hit-and-run was captured by a neighbor’s home security camera. The neighbor shared the footage with news outlets, hoping to help authorities track down the SUV’s driver.

Florida Highway Patrol has identified two persons of interest in the case, according to FOX 13. Troopers say they’re looking for Christopher Michael Try, 20, and Kevin Wilson, 23, in connection to the hit-and-run.

The stolen vehicle was described as a gold Ford Expedition with Florida license plate GYCT99, and the driver was said to be a white male with light brown or blonde hair, between 20 to 30 years old.