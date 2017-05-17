Texas man comforts cow whose calf died

Hearts are bigger in Texas, too.

Benjamin Tipps of Stinnett was captured in photographs comforting a cow that lost her calf. He is seen sitting in the grass with the animal.

The Tipps spent Mother's Day with their family before they comforted the cow, whose calf died after a difficult labor, NewsChannel 10 reported.

'What a great heart this man has," the original social media post was quoted as saying. "This momma cow lost her baby yesterday and Benjamin laid with her and petted her to try and comfort her. Such a sweet yet heartbreaking picture."

