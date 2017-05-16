Wisconsin tornado: At least 1 dead, 25 hurt when twister hits trailer park

At least one person was killed and 25 others were injured when a tornado struck a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin, officials said.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told FOX 9 the death was reported at the Prairie Lake Estates mobile home park, located north of the town of Chetek.

The National Weather Service reported a touchdown in the area just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff's dispatchers told the Associated Press they're too busy to provide details, but a public safety source told Fox 9 that all ambulances and firefighters in Barron County were called to the area.

The search for survivors is ongoing, and responders could hear the voices of people trapped inside their homes when they first arrived, FOX 9 reported.

Chetek is located about 110 miles northeast of the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area.

Chetek Mayor Jeff Martin told KSTP-TV that numerous emergency vehicles have gone to the trailer park. He estimated the park had around 50 homes.

The Wisconsin tornado was part of a huge swath of the Plains and Upper Midwest threatened with severe weather. The area stretches from the Texas Panhandle through Oklahoma, western Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa into Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Another tornado struck a rural area in western Oklahoma, leaving damage in its wake but no immediate reports of injuries.

The storm struck a subdivision about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday just south of Elk City, Oklahoma, about 110 miles west of Oklahoma City.

"A lot of tornado damage" has been reported to the subdivision and surrounding rural area, with some homes and outbuildings damaged severely and utility poles and lines downed, said Beckham County Emergency Management Director Lonnie Risenhoover. Cattle have been killed, but Risenhoover said he had no immediate reports of people injured.

Other tornadoes in western Oklahoma and the eastern Texas Panhandle have downed power lines and utility poles, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service said it had received numerous reports of tornadoes, hail and strong winds.

Read more from FOX 9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.