Texas house fire: 3 children killed, 3 family members critically injured

Three children died Friday in a house fire north of Houston that left three other family members critically injured, a sheriff’s official said.

The children who died ranged in age from 6 to 13 years, Montgomery County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer said.

The bodies turned up inside the home that collapsed during the fire early Friday morning near Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston.

JUDGE ORDERS PROSECUTORS TO CHARGE AMTRAK ENGINEER IN DEADLY CRASH

Paramedics rushed a grandfather, grandmother and mother to nearby hospitals, Fox 26 reported. The three relatives were expected to survive.

Spencer says two Shenandoah police officers also were hurt, suffering smoke inhalation and other injuries. Another officer with another department also was hurt.

Click for more from Fox 26.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.