Video: California dog bravely confronts a black bear

A plucky pooch patrolling a California backyard was caught on video earlier this week confronting a much bigger trespasser: A black bear.

The video captured the bear jumping a backyard fence in the town of Bradbury and taking a dip in the pool, according to KTLA. The bear ventured into a wooded area and ate some fruit before a family dog confronted it, according to ABC7 Chicago.

OFFICIALS RESCUE 2 BLACK BEAR CUBS AFTER MOM HIT BY PICKUP

The dog stared the bear down and held its ground while the bear roamed the yard. The bear made several attempts to get close to the dog, but the canine kept its distance.

The bear crept closer and closer until the dog chased the bear across the yard. The bear eventually retreated and climbed a fence out of the yard.

Eddie Hsu, the owner of the dog, said he’s proud of his pooch, Ba Bao, Taiwanese for “meat bun.” Hsu said he adopted the canine around a month ago.

“It’s very frightening of course. I have small children. They play in the backyard every day in the afternoon,” Hsu said.

ACTIVISTS SAVE 2 BROWN BEARS FROM POOR CONDITIONS IN POLAND

This isn’t the first time the bear has entered the neighborhood, law enforcement told KABC. The bear has a red tag meaning officials have previously caught it.

