Trenton standoff that has left one dead enters 2nd day

A standoff between police and a man barricade in a New Jersey home has entered its second day.

In the early hours of Thursday, officers in Trenton could be heard on a bullhorn pleading to 35-year-old Tyleeb Reese to leave the home where he’s been holed up since Wednesday morning.

Police used a robot deliver a phone to Reese, so they’ve been in contact, Fox 29 reported.

Police said U.S. Marshals Service Joint Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant at the home in New Jersey’s capital city. However, the situation escalated when Reese started shooting at them.

A bystander, 56-year-old Robert Powell Jr., was shot and killed outside the home.

Shots were reportedly heard around midnight Wednesday and Reese sustained an injury to the leg, Fox 29 reported.

Authorities said they have a medic ready to treat him outside, but will not go into the home.

Three Mercer County sheriff's officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a hospital, and then released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.