Tortoise escapes from Texas middle school classroom

A Southlake, Texas middle school is asking for local residents to be on the lookout for its missing tortoise named Samsung.

Students at Carrol Middle School's animal sciences class typically care for the 50-pound reptile. But on Friday Samsung escaped from the unlocked patio at the school where he is kept.

Michael David Pyeatt believes he spotted him later that evening at Gateway Church, which is near the school in Southlake.

He said he didn’t realize the tortoise was on the loose at the time and just assumed it was a wild animal.

Pyeatt said a passing motorist actually stopped to move him out of the street. The church’s security guards call animal control but no one answered.

Southlake police are now helping the school search for Samsung. Anyone who spots him can call the school at 817-949-5400.

Story first appeared in Fox 4 News.