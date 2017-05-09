Far fewer refugees entering US despite travel ban setbacks

President Donald Trump's travel bans have been largely blocked by the courts, but they've caused the number of refugees entering the U.S. to plummet in the last two months.

The number of refugees arriving dipped to a six-year low in March, aside from a period in 2013 when the federal government was shut down. April's number was only a bit higher.

An executive order signed by Trump in January decreased the refugee limit from 110,000 to 50,000 this fiscal year, but the cap was not blocked in court until mid-March.

That caused the State Department to tightly rein in monthly arrivals when the cap was in effect.

Many approved refugees had their travel documents expire during that time, forcing them to restart the whole process and leaving them in limbo.