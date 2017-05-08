Indiana family hands down red prom suit across generations

Rocking a red suit has become a tradition for an Indianapolis family.

Three generations have donned the same suit for the past two decades. Most recently, Jonathan Jessie donned it at the Ben Davis High School prom this weekend.

Before him, his uncle wore the outfit to his own prom at Northwest High School in 2003.

The piece originated with the teen’s grandfather, who bought it in 1998.

“My dad loved this suit and held on to it for 18 years,” said Lashawnn Jessie, the teen’s mother.

Lashawnn shared this story with FOX59 after seeing a report on a Ohio teen who recently went viral for wearing her mother’s dress to her prom.

