Teen arrested after ramming into cop's car during traffic stop

A 16-year-old girl was arrested for driving under the influence on Friday after she allegedly rammed her car into a patrol vehicle during a traffic stop.

Georgia State Patrol told FOX 5 Atlanta that a vehicle with three female inside was pulled over on Interstate 75 northbound in Buckhead for failure to maintain a lane and driving without headlines.

Investigators said the driver initially stopped the car but sped off, initiated a chase.

TEEN HIT BY TRAIN IN GEORGIA, LOSES FEET

The vehicle eventually pulled over into a parking lot where a trooper tried to block them in. The teen driver rammed into the trooper’s car.

The driver was arrested and the other two female passengers took off running. A search in the surrounding area came up empty.

GSP said the teenage driver was registered as missing by the Hapeville Police Department. She is now in custody at a juvenile detention center.

The trooper sustained no serious injuries, though complained of neck pain, officials said.

Click here for more news from FOX 5 Atlanta.