John Gotti's grandson gets eight years in drug case

Mobster John Gotti's namesake grandson has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to selling oxycodone pills in New York City.



The 23-year-old Gotti was arrested in August at the Queens home where his late grandfather once lived.



Prosecutors say undercover officers bought more than $46,000 worth of oxycodone from Gotti on 11 occasions.



In a letter to the judge, Gotti expressed remorse for his actions, which he called a youthful indiscretion.



At his sentencing Thursday, Gotti's lawyer said his client will likely be out of prison in about four years.



Gotti will also forfeit more than $250,000 in seized drug proceeds.



Gotti's grandfather was the former boss of the Gambino crime family. He died in prison in 2002.

