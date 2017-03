Florida inmate tries to strangle deputy with a towel

Video shows an inmate at the Falkenburg Road Jail attacking a detention deputy, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance cameras show what deputies say is Kiondre Zachary coming up behind Detention Deputy D. Hernandez, and then wrapping a cloth towel around his neck. Deputies say Zachary was trying to strangle Hernandez.

CALLS FOR JAIL TIME IN MURDER OF BALI POLICE OFFICER

The two were surrounded by 72 other inmates when it happened. Deputy Hernandez managed to escape from Zachery's grasp. Hernandez, other inmates and eventually, other deputies took Zachary down and subdued him.

HCSO said Hernandez suffered a twisted ankle, bruised knee, and abrasions to his neck. Deputies commended the inmates who helped restrain Zachary and assisted Hernandez during the ordeal.

READ MORE FROM FOX 13 TAMPA.