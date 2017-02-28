Suspect at large after 2 Houston police officers shot

A shooting in Houston wounded two police officers Tuesday, one critically, as investigators engaged in a frantic hunt for one suspect.

Officials urged people in the area, in the city's southwest, to shelter in place, Fox 26 reported.

An additional suspect was killed in the gunfire, according to KTRK. Police were approaching a home in a burglary call when shots rang out, sources told Fox 26.

One suspect is outstanding please shelter in place if you're residing in the area & avoid the area if you don't. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 28, 2017

One officer was in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital-Texas Medical Center but injuries were unclear. The officer officer was recovering in stable condition at Ben Taub Hospital.

Aerial video from the scene showed officers with K-9s scouring the area.

Police did not immediately name the suspects.

Click for more from Fox 26.