'Kill some Jews' tweet gets Texas pre-school teacher fired

A pre-school teacher in Texas who encouraged social media followers to “kill some Jews” and repeatedly mocked the Holocaust was fired on Wednesday, Fox News confirmed.

Nancy Salem had taught at The Children’s Courtyard, an “educational day care” in South Arlington.

“This person no longer works for our company,” a spokesperson for The Children’s Courtyard told Fox News in an email.

“Providing a safe, nurturing and inclusive learning environment is of the utmost importance to us,” Director of Communication Lydia Cisaruk wrote. “The offensive comments certainly don’t reflect our views. Our employees are expected to uphold certain standards of person and professional conduct. Our senior leadership thoroughly investigated this matter.”

As The Algemeiner first reported, Salem was among 24 anti-Israel activists at the University of Texas, Arlington, exposed by covert campus watchdog group Canary Mission for expressing racist and violent thoughts online.

Canary Mission captured screen grabs of Salem’s Twitter account – which is no longer active – showing the pro-Palestinian activist retweeting a fake Adolf Hitler account that ridiculed Jewish people and the Holocaust.

When Salem’s posts were exposed, The Children’s Courtyard Facebook page was inundated with messages from parents urging the pre-school to fire her.

“Absolutely appalled that Salem is teaching impressionable pre-schoolers,” Sierra Milton wrote. “She needs to be immediately terminated for racist incitement of murder.”

Maor Malul wrote: “How can you hire someone filled with such hatred to teach children?”

The Courtyard Facebook page administrator responded to the parents’ posts on Wednesday morning with news of Salem’s termination.

