One year later, Kalamazoo remembers shooting rampage victims

A community is remembering the victims of the Kalamazoo shooting massacre on the one-year anniversary of the rampage.

Six people lost their lives in the attack allegedly carried out by an Uber driver.



Police say Jason Dalton, used his job as an Uber driver to choose his victims at random. For four hours and 42 minutes he went on a shooting spree later saying he was possessed by the app.

"Over the last year that darkness has begun to break because of the light," said Pastor Paul Fazio. "The victims may be gone but their heartbeat continues."

One year later a moment of silence which lasted 4 minutes and 42 seconds inside the K-Wings Stadium to honor those victims and their families.

"We are Kalamazoo and we did respond the best way we could," said Fazio.

"A memorial is just a building, it's up to us to keep the victims' memories alive," said Laura Hawthorne, a niece of one of the victims.

