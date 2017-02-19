Man in photograph described as suspect in deaths of Indiana teens

A man photographed on a hiking trail where two murdered Indiana teens were last seen is officially "the main suspect" in the case, authorities said Sunday.

The bodies of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were found near an abandoned railroad bridge Feb. 14, one day after they went hiking near their home in Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The girls were reported missing after they failed to appear when relatives arrived to pick them up.

Authorities initially released a grainy photo of the man on Wednesday, but did not describe him as a suspect at the time. On Sunday, however, Indiana State Police said the man "is suspected of having participated in the murders."

Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum told the Indianapolis Star that the man was photographed at the same time Liberty and Abigail were walking on the trails east of the city.

The case has been described as the town's first double homicide in more than 20 years.

On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Delphi, but investigators said no solid evidence was found.

Private funeral services for the girls were held Sunday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call a special tip line at 844-459-5786.

