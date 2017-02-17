Police officer struck, dragged by vehicle during traffic stop

A Philadelphia police officer was struck by a vehicle and dragged several hundred feet while conducting a traffic stop Thursday night, authorities said.

The unidentified officer and his partner were conducting a traffic stop near North 20th and Spencer Streets in Philadelphia around 10:30 p.m., Fox 29 reported.

Investigators said the driver was order to shut off his car and when the driver reaching into the vehicle to grab the keys, the suspected attempted to drive off. He dragged the officer more than 500 feet down the roadway.

Police said the suspect, driving a 2005 Pontiac Solver Grand Prix, fled the scene after striking the officer.

The officer was taken to Einstein Medical Center with minor injuries.

Investigators told Fox 29 that they know the identity of the driver and that he has had several run-ins with police.

