College student who filmed professor’s anti-Trump rant fights suspension

A California college student who was suspended for recording a professor call President Trump's election win an "act of terrorism" has filed an appeal Wednesday.

Caleb O’Neil, a student at Orange Coast College, was suspended for a full semester and summer term for the video. He was also ordered to write a “three-page double spaced essay” regarding the incident, the suspension letter that was posted by Campus Reform, read.

The college said the 19-year-old violated its policy by “recording any person on District Property or at any District function without that person’s knowledge or consent.”

In December, O’Neil videotaped his professor Olga Perez Stable Cox making comments about President Trump saying his election was “an act of terrorism.”

Cox also said in the video that, “our nation is divided as clearly as it was in civil war times.”

"I pulled my phone out, because I was honestly scared that I would have repercussions with my grades because she knew I was a Trump supporter," Orange County Register reported.

O’Neil, who shared the video with college Republicans, wore pro-Trump articles of clothing often and said he felt threatened due to his teacher’s comments, the report said.

His suspension has cause mixed reactions among students at the campus.

“It’s unfair for the teacher to be secretly recorded. The student should have talked to the professor and voiced his opinions, then the fallout would’ve been avoidable,” one student told the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles Times reported that a small group of people supported O’Neil, with one yelling, “You’re a hero, Caleb!”

Cox told the Washington Post in December that she was being virtually attacked by emails and Facebook messages saying, “I feel like I’ve been attacked by a mob of people all across the country.”

