Priest reportedly suggests suicide for anti-Trump protesters

The pastor of a largely immigrant Catholic church in Queens has a suggestion for his anti-Trump parishioners — go take a flying leap off the nearest building.

“Show your hate for Trump. Do it for social justice. #JumpAgainstTrump,” read a meme posted by Father Philip Pizzo just hours after he celebrated Sunday Mass.

The message included an illustration of a man plummeting from a skyscraper.

The conservative priest, who oversees St. Benedict Joseph Labre Roman Catholic Church in Richmond Hill, previously posted a photo of Obama with the words “He’s not my president’’ and another snapshot of Hillary Clinton titled “Ugly Face’’ in Italian along with “Happy Halloween.’’

Pizzo, 67, told The Post on Monday that he just thought the “Jump Against Trump’’ meme was “funny.”

“I do not promote suicide,’’ Pizzo insisted. “I’ve helped many people over the years, and it does not promote suicide. It was funny.”

