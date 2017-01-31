U.S.

Expand/Collapse Search

Delaware

'Baked slop': Delaware sticks to prison loaf; others end use

  • In this Oct. 26, 2016 photo, inmate Kevin Dickens sits in a visitation room before eating a nutraloaf, a meal typically given to inmates for misbehavior involving food or bodily waste, during an interview with The Associated Press at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. Dickens holds the dubious distinction of being on a loaf diet for longer than any other Delaware inmate. State officials have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Dickens that claims he was "constructively starved" when placed on a loaf diet for five consecutive weeks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

    In this Oct. 26, 2016 photo, inmate Kevin Dickens sits in a visitation room before eating a nutraloaf, a meal typically given to inmates for misbehavior involving food or bodily waste, during an interview with The Associated Press at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. Dickens holds the dubious distinction of being on a loaf diet for longer than any other Delaware inmate. State officials have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Dickens that claims he was "constructively starved" when placed on a loaf diet for five consecutive weeks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)  (The Associated Press)

  • In this Oct. 26, 2016 photo, a nutraloaf, a meal typically given to inmates for misbehavior involving food or bodily waste, sits in front of inmate Kevin Dickens during an interview with The Associated Press at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. Dickens holds the dubious distinction of being on a loaf diet for longer than any other Delaware inmate -- five consecutive weeks in 2009. Originally sentenced to four years behind bars in 2002 for assault, has been convicted 18 times since then for assault in a detention facility. Without those additional 18 charges, he would have been released in 2006, but he is now looking at a release date of 2051. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

    In this Oct. 26, 2016 photo, a nutraloaf, a meal typically given to inmates for misbehavior involving food or bodily waste, sits in front of inmate Kevin Dickens during an interview with The Associated Press at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. Dickens holds the dubious distinction of being on a loaf diet for longer than any other Delaware inmate -- five consecutive weeks in 2009. Originally sentenced to four years behind bars in 2002 for assault, has been convicted 18 times since then for assault in a detention facility. Without those additional 18 charges, he would have been released in 2006, but he is now looking at a release date of 2051. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)  (The Associated Press)

  • In this Oct. 26, 2016 photo, a partially eaten chunk of nutraloaf sits in front of inmate Kevin Dickens during an interview with The Associated Press at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. While other states are gradually moving away from special diets for unruly prisoners, Delaware officials are sticking with their use of an unsavory, meatless mashup of vegetables, bread, rice and other ingredients typically given to inmates for misbehavior involving food or bodily waste. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

    In this Oct. 26, 2016 photo, a partially eaten chunk of nutraloaf sits in front of inmate Kevin Dickens during an interview with The Associated Press at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. While other states are gradually moving away from special diets for unruly prisoners, Delaware officials are sticking with their use of an unsavory, meatless mashup of vegetables, bread, rice and other ingredients typically given to inmates for misbehavior involving food or bodily waste. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)  (The Associated Press)

SMYRNA, Del. –  While other states are gradually moving away from special diets for unruly prisoners, Delaware officials are sticking with their use of what is commonly known as "the loaf."

That's the name given to a mashup of vegetables, bread, rice and other ingredients typically given to inmates for misbehavior involving food or bodily waste.

Pennsylvania replaced the loaf with bagged meals in October, and Maryland's prison chief rescinded its use last month.

But Delaware is sticking with the loaf, serving it to 30 inmates in 2015, and 17 last year.

Meanwhile, state officials have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Delaware inmate who says he was "constructively starved" when placed on a loaf diet for five consecutive weeks.

Prison officials say they didn't violate his rights.