At least 3 soldiers critically injured in Fort Campbell helicopter crash

At least three soldiers were critically injured Tuesday -- with the condition of a fourth unknown -- after a Blackhawk helicopter crashed during training at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

The soldiers onboard the UH60 Blackhawk helicopter were rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Fox 17 reported.

Two were in critical condition and a third was in critical but stable condition, Lt. Col. Chevelle Thomas told The Leaf-Chronicle.



The identities of the victims have not been released and it was not immediately clear what triggered the crash.

The incident – which happened around 11 a.m. local time – was under investigation. The helicopter was from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

This marked the second reported crash involving U.S. military aircraft outside of combat this year. A Navy jet crashed during training at Naval Air Station Meridian in Mississippi two weeks ago, but the student and instructor pilot were able to eject safely. Last year saw 18 non-combat crashes involving U.S. military aircraft, roughly on par with the previous two years.

Tuesday's crash was the first during training at Fort Campbell since December 2015, when an AH-64 Apache crashed in a field, killing the two pilots.

