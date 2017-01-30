Off-duty officer shoots 2 burglary suspects at California home

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer shot and wounded two people who reportedly tried burglarizing his home early Monday.

The two suspects and the officer were rushed to the hospital, Fox 11 reported. The shooting unfolded around 1 a.m. in Downey, southeast of LA.

The officer confronted the burglary suspects who then "assaulted" him -- so he fired his weapon, LAPD Capt. Andy Neiman told KABC. Neither the officer nor the suspects were immediately named.

The officer was hurt, but wasn't shot, Neiman said.

Downey Police detectives were performing a criminal investigation, while LAPD officials conducted an administrative probe.

Downey is a city of about 110,000 people 15 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

