2 Mississippi sheriff's deputies wounded in shooting expected to recover

Two Mississippi sheriff’s deputies were expected to make a full recovery after being wounded in a shootout with a suspect Wednesday night, police said.

One DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy was expected to stay in the hospital for a few days. The Commercial-Appeal reported that deputy was struck in the chest during a shootout with the robbery suspect. DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said the officer suffered damage to the lungs among other organs. The other deputy was expected to be fine.

Authorities said the suspect was killed in the gunfire in the parking lot of a Southaven grocery store at around 9:30 p.m. Neither the suspect nor the officers were immediately identified.

Shooting happened in Kroger parking lot. Deputies are at every entrance & exit. Working to learn more info. 2 deputies shot, suspect dead. pic.twitter.com/5YZcwQ3m4B — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) January 26, 2017

Rasco said the deputies had at least six years of experience on the force.

Authorities said the suspect was wanted in connection to a string of robberies in Horn Lake and Southaven. District Attorney John Champion told the newspaper that the man was wanted for a car theft in Memphis and that the deputies found a man matching the suspect’s description and approached him at the grocery store parking lot.

“They were very, very brave," Champion said.

