Gunman on loose after protest shooting at University of Washington, victim critical

An unidentified man was listed in critical condition after he was shot during a demonstration Friday at the University when anti-Donald Trump protesters clashed ticket-holders there to see far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

The suspect, who was described in reports as an Asian male in his 50s, is reportedly still on the loose.

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg says the man, believed to be in his early 20s, arrived at the hospital at 9 p.m. and that he was in surgery. Reports say that the injuries are potentially life-threatening.

Shooting suspect still at large, search continues. Red Square event has ended, people have left. Info: https://t.co/ycyGn0x4OM — UW Alert (@uwalert) January 21, 2017

People marching against President Donald Trump had joined the Yiannopoulos demonstration at the University of Washington just prior to the shooting. Yiannopoulos writes for right-wing Breitbart News and is known for leading a harassment campaign that resulted in a lifetime ban from Twitter.

One witness told KOMO News that the victim was trying to keep the peace during the protest.

Besides the shooting, bricks and paint balloons were thrown at police and authorities responded with pepper spray.

The victim was shot behind Kane Hall, KOMO reported.

The school's president, Ana Mari Cauce, issued a statement saying, "I am absolutely heartbroken that someone was shot on our campus during tonight’s protest. I have been very proud of our students who, to the best of my knowledge, acted with restraint, whether they were planning to attend the event or protest it peacefully. It is an outrage that anyone would resort to violence in the middle of this otherwise peaceful protest."

Brietbart reported that the shooting occurred after the speech had already started. Yiannopoulos insisted on continuing after learning about the shooting.

“The police have told me that it is indeed the case. We don’t really have a protocol for this. I don’t know if it was a fatality or not. Until I do know that, my suggestion is that the show should go on. If I stopped my event now, we are sending a clear message that they can stop our events by killing people. I am not prepared to do that,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report