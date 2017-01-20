Suspect in murder of off-duty police officer, ex-girlfriend shoots himself to end hours-long standoff

A Louisiana man suspected of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an off-duty police officer shot himself in the chest Friday evening after an hours-long standoff on a New Orleans bridge, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police Spokesman Melissa Matey said Sylvester Holt, 32, was in critical condition at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said that Holt admitted to shooting and killing Simone Veal, 32, of Marrero, La., and Westwego Officer Michael Louviere, 26, early Friday morning.

Normand said Holt went to Veal's house after hearing that she had become pregnant by her current boyfriend.

Witnesses said Holt fired at Veal, then chased her car in his vehicle to an intersection where she hit a truck waiting at a light, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's spokesman John Fortunato said. Louviere, whose shift ended at 6 a.m. Friday, was on his way home after work when he spied the crash and stopped to help.

Normand said Holt "executed" Louviere with a single shot to the head as the officer tried to render aid to Veal.

As authorities searched for Holt, police shut the Mississippi River bridge from New Orleans' east bank to its west bank, causing traffic to back up for miles, because a man later identified as Holt was threatening to jump from it.

Normand said that Holt took a taxi to the bridge, but got out after telling the cab driver that he felt sick and was going to throw up.

Helicopters circled the area as news crews and photographers watched intently. Matey said negotiators attempted to talk Holt off a girder below and to the side of the bridge roadway without success. Holt eventually shot himself at around 5:30 p.m. CT.

Normand said that several women had taken out protective orders against Hold between 2012 and November 2016.

He had also been arrested in September after being accused of rape. But Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick Jr. said the rape charge was later dropped after the woman repeatedly told authorities she wanted to withdraw the charge, though she still alleged that he had raped her. Holt was released from jail on Jan. 7.

Connick said Holt contended the sex was consensual.

Louviere was described as a dedicated family man with a strong work ethic; he was married and had a 1-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter, Fortunato said.

According to Westwego Police Chief Dwayne Munch, he was a rising star likely bound for a job at a larger agency.

"We knew we wouldn't have him for long. We just didn't know he would be gone this soon," Munch said.

Prior to his career in law enforcement, Louviere was a U.S. Marine who served in Afghanistan, Munch said. He joined the department in July 2015 and "finished first in everything" in his police academy class of roughly 20 recruits, Munch said.

Munch said he and a doctor broke the news to Louviere's wife at a hospital that her husband had died.

"That was probably the hardest thing I've ever had to do," the chief said.

The shooting happened outside Visitation of Our Lady School, Archdiocese of New Orleans spokeswoman Sarah Comiskey McDonald said. Veal did not work there, she said in an email. The school teaches pre-kindergarten through seventh grade.

Friday's shooting comes after a sharp increase last year in the number of police officers killed in the line of duty — including a pair of deadly ambushes in Louisiana and Texas.

On July 7, a sniper in Dallas killed five law enforcement officers and wounded nine others at the end of what had been a peaceful rally against police brutality. Less than two weeks later, a lone gunman shot and killed three law enforcement officers and wounded three others in an attack outside a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, convenience store.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested a man accused of fatally shooting an Orlando, Florida, police officer outside a Wal-Mart on Jan. 9.

Munch, Westwego's police chief, said Louviere helped patrol Baton Rouge after the deadly shootings in that city and helped patrol neighboring Denham Springs after August's historic flooding.

"Typical Michael," the chief said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.