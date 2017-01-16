The parents of one of two 12-year-old Wisconsin girls charged with attempted murder over an attack to impress the fictional Internet character Slender Man said Monday their daughter’s situation was "surreal" -- and they did not think her case belonged in adult court.

"It was really kind of surreal from the time I got the phone call," Bill Weier, Anissa Weier’s father, told ABC’s "Good Morning America" about the moment he learned his daughter was involved.

Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser allegedly stabbed another girl 19 times in the woods of a Milwaukee suburb in 2014.

They're expected to be tried as adults later this year.

The girl who was stabbed survived the attack. The suspects have been in custody after a judge denied their motions for bail reductions last year.

Both have pleaded not guilty on the ground of mental illness and face up to 65 years in prison if convicted.

The Weier family agreed to take part in an upcoming HBO documentary about Slender Man – a faceless white character in a black suit – hoping that other parents will take note of their children’s activities online.

"If we were not able to help our daughter," Kristi Weier told ABC News, "we might be able to help someone else."