New England winters are melting away.

According to an alarming new study out of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the northeastern United States will see warmer temperatures significantly faster than the rest of the planet.

“I tell my students that they’re going to be able to tell their children, ‘I remember when it used to snow in Boston,’” Raymond Bradley, co-author of the study, and director of the Climate System Research Center at UMass, told The Boston Globe.

The study, published Jan. 11 in PLOS ONE, suggests that the Northeast will reach the Paris Agreement’s global warming threshold 20 years earlier than anywhere else in the world.

The Paris pact sought to limit the rise in global temperatures to two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit.) Average global temperature have already risen one degree since 1880, and two-thirds of that increase has taken place since 1975. The 2 degree mark is considered the point of no return for catastrophic effects of global warming.

