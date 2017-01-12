A driver struck four children in front of an elementary school in Colorado Springs Thursday morning.

The driver was making a right turn from eastbound Pikes Peak Avenue onto southbound Chelton Road when the vehicle struck the four children, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

All four children were taken to an area hospital for injuries; one child's injuries were serious but not life-threatening, while two others were treated and released.

“At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing,” investigators told FOX 31 Denver.