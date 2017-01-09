The Holland America Cruise line says it offered free counseling on at least two of its ships following the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

At least four of the five people killed in last Friday's shooting were scheduled to pass through the airport and board holiday cruise ships. Many of the company's ships set out from Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting also wounded six people and left thousands of passengers stranded. A Holland America spokeswoman says two passengers who missed their ship were flown to the Bahamas to catch up.

Esteban Santiago has been charged with federal crimes and could face the death penalty, if convicted. Santiago's scheduled to make a court appearance Monday.