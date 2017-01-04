Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating after a 14-year-old was found shot in the head in a vehicle in east Charlotte Monday night.

Police say Anthony Fraizer passed away from his injuries at Carolinas Medical Center early Tuesday afternoon.

Fraizer is the son of a Kannapolis Police Officer Daniel Frazier, according to the Kannapolis Police Chief.

The call for service came in around 10:18 p.m. Monday Jan. 2. in the 2200 block of Finchley.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 900 block of Eastway Drive. When officers arrived they found Frazier with an apparent gunshot wound.

After investigating officers determined Fraizer was shot while in a vehicle in the 2200 block of Finchley Drive and drove to the 900 block of Eastway Drive for help.

One neighbor FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with didn't want his name or face shown but told FOX 46 Charlotte police said to him they believe this started as a robbery.

"They just said, they thought it might have been a robbery when the people came home and then I guess they shot at him and they told me this morning that the little boy got shot in the head," Finchley Drive Neighbor said.

Police describe the suspects as two black males in their early 20’s to early 30's. One of the suspects was wearing a gray hoodie and had a thin build. The second suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie and also had a thin build. One of them may have possibly had short twists. The suspects may also frequent the Shamrock Drive and Eastway Drive corridors.

