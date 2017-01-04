The Latest on (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

The principal of a North Carolina high school says officials will review standards for officers assigned to schools after a video showed an officer slamming a student to the floor.

In a statement posted on the Rolesville High School website, principal Dhedra Lassiter says she immediately contacted the police department after becoming aware of the incident Tuesday. In the brief video, an officer surrounded by students lifts and drops a girl to the floor on her left side, then pulls her to her feet and leads her away.

The video doesn't show what happened before or after that.

Lassiter says the Wake County school district and law enforcement are now reviewing the standards for school resource officers, who are law enforcement officers assigned to work in schools.

Rolesville officials say Officer Ruben De Los Santos was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday after the video was posted.

3:40 a.m.

North Carolina authorities say they're investigating a video posted on Twitter that shows a male police officer slamming a female high school student to the floor.

Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles says School Resource Officer Ruben De Los Santos was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after the eight-second video was posted. The video shows an officer, surrounded by students, lifting and then dropping a girl to the floor on her left side, then pulling her to her feet and leading her away.

The video itself doesn't show what led up to or followed the scene at Rolesville High School. There may be other video because Eagles says all Rolesville police officers received body cameras in August. The mayor says officials also will review any school security video.