Authorities have made an arrest in a spate of shootings in South Florida that left an 8-year-old boy dead.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says in a news release that they arrested 22-year-old Gregory Sims on Thursday in connection to the rash of violence in Dania Beach. Authorities are looking for other suspects.

The latest shooting happened Wednesday, when deputies and paramedics found the child, Rasheed Cunningham Jr., dead and two adults wounded. The adults are expected to recover.

Another shooting Tuesday night left an adult male injured. And on Monday, a shooting in Dania Beach left another unidentified adult male with life-threatening injuries after an attempted robbery. It's not clear what motivated the other shootings.

Police say the first occurred Christmas Day, when 25-year-old Christopher Jordan was killed.