Authorities say a small plane with three people aboard has been reported missing in mountainous eastern Tennessee.

Kathleen Bergen, a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman, says authorities are seeking a Cessna 182 aircraft and searchers are focusing on an area about 15 miles south-southeast of the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport.

She said three people were aboard the aircraft reported missing Tuesday evening, but she had no immediate information on the plane's whereabouts or what happened. The FAA issued an alert advising local public safety agencies, which triggers a search.

Local media organizations said the plane was reported missing about 7:35 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of the airport billed as a foothills gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A man answering the airport's phone Tuesday said he had no information.