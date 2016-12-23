India's national security adviser made an low-key visit to Washington earlier this week to meet with a senior aide to President-elect Donald Trump in a sign of New Delhi's desire to forge close ties with the incoming U.S. administration.

India's Ajit Doval met for more than one hour Monday with Michael Flynn, Trump's national security adviser. Indian diplomats say Doval and Flynn discussed their respective security priorities, including counterterrorism.

The diplomats spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the unannounced meeting.

New Delhi hopes a Trump administration will take a tougher line against Islamic militancy by India's rival Pakistan, but likely also has concerns over a recent call between Trump and Pakistan's prime minister. Pakistan said that Trump described the country as "amazing."